Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $COR Sells 5,000 Shares

Silvana Battaglia, the Executive Vice President of $COR, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $1,211,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,373 shares of this class of $COR stock.

$COR Insider Trading Activity

$COR insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795 .

. STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 114,527 shares for an estimated $27,663,075 .

. SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,678 shares for an estimated $1,594,992 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,816 shares for an estimated $454,753

$COR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 586 institutional investors add shares of $COR stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

