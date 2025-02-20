News & Insights

Insider Sale: Executive Vice President & COO of $GVA Sells 2,500 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 05:17 pm EST

February 20, 2025 — 05:17 pm EST

James A Radich, the Executive Vice President & COO of $GVA, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $217,850. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,256 shares of this class of $GVA stock.

$GVA Insider Trading Activity

$GVA insiders have traded $GVA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KYLE T LARKIN (President & CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,678,400
  • CELESTE BEEKS MASTIN sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $529,586
  • JAMES A RADICH (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $217,850
  • MOLLY CAMPBELL sold 1,670 shares for an estimated $161,505

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $GVA stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


