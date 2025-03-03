News & Insights

Insider Sale: executive vice president of $CHE Sells 1,326 Shares

March 03, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

SPENCER S LEE, the executive vice president of $CHE, sold 1,326 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $785,323. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,627 shares of this class of $CHE stock.

$CHE Insider Trading Activity

$CHE insiders have traded $CHE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN J MCNAMARA (president and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,343,160.
  • SPENCER S LEE (executive vice president) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,058 shares for an estimated $1,772,389.
  • NICHOLAS MICHAEL WESTFALL (Executive Vice President) sold 1,713 shares for an estimated $975,296
  • GEORGE J III WALSH sold 400 shares for an estimated $238,988
  • BRIAN C JUDKINS (VP and Chief Legal Officer) purchased 145 shares for an estimated $75,327

$CHE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $CHE stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

CHE

