Insider Sale: Executive Vice President / CFO of $TRC Sells 5,356 Shares

Brett A Brown, the Executive Vice President / CFO of $TRC, sold 5,356 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $99,353. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TRC stock.

$TRC Insider Trading Activity

$TRC insiders have traded $TRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT A BROWN (Executive Vice President / CFO) sold 5,356 shares for an estimated $99,353

$TRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TRC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

