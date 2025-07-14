Insider Sale: Executive Vice President / CFO of $TRC Sells 5,356 Shares

Brett A Brown, the Executive Vice President / CFO of $TRC, sold 5,356 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $99,353. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TRC stock.
$TRC Insider Trading Activity
$TRC insiders have traded $TRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT A BROWN (Executive Vice President / CFO) sold 5,356 shares for an estimated $99,353
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TRC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 128,799 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,041,464
- STATE STREET CORP removed 80,286 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,533
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 78,339 shares (+117.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,241,673
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 65,702 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,041,376
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 44,772 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $709,636
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 41,755 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $661,816
- SWISS NATIONAL BANK removed 39,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $627,343
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.