TRC

Insider Sale: Executive Vice President / CFO of $TRC Sells 5,356 Shares

July 14, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

Brett A Brown, the Executive Vice President / CFO of $TRC, sold 5,356 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $99,353. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TRC stock.

$TRC Insider Trading Activity

$TRC insiders have traded $TRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRETT A BROWN (Executive Vice President / CFO) sold 5,356 shares for an estimated $99,353

$TRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TRC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 128,799 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,041,464
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 80,286 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,533
  • CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 78,339 shares (+117.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,241,673
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 65,702 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,041,376
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 44,772 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $709,636
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 41,755 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $661,816
  • SWISS NATIONAL BANK removed 39,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $627,343

