Insider Sale: Executive Vice President & CFO of $FICO Sells 1,000 Shares

Steven P. Weber, the Executive Vice President & CFO of $FICO, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $1,738,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,861 shares of this class of $FICO stock.

$FICO Insider Trading Activity

$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 205 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 205 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 171 sales selling 24,042 shares for an estimated $44,436,199 .

. THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $8,386,603 .

. JAMES M WEHMANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $6,585,567 .

. STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,139 shares for an estimated $3,749,554 .

. MARC F MCMORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,317 shares for an estimated $2,783,073.

$FICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

$FICO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$FICO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2375.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $2500.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025

