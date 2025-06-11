Insider Sale: Executive Vice President & CFO of $FICO Sells 1,000 Shares

Steven P. Weber, the Executive Vice President & CFO of $FICO, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $1,738,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,861 shares of this class of $FICO stock.
$FICO Insider Trading Activity
$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 205 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 205 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 171 sales selling 24,042 shares for an estimated $44,436,199.
- THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $8,386,603.
- JAMES M WEHMANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $6,585,567.
- STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,139 shares for an estimated $3,749,554.
- MARC F MCMORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,317 shares for an estimated $2,783,073.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 200,712 shares (+2099.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $370,145,041
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 144,098 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,739,767
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 137,736 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,007,221
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 136,413 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,567,398
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 134,314 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,696,506
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 131,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,324,468
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 106,750 shares (+66.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,864,080
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FICO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FICO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FICO forecast page.
$FICO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2375.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $2500.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.