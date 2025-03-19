Insider Sale: Executive Vice President* of $CB Sells 5,957 Shares

TIMOTHY ALAN BOROUGHS, the Executive Vice President* of $CB, sold 5,957 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $1,766,369. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,621 shares of this class of $CB stock.

$CB Insider Trading Activity

$CB insiders have traded $CB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN G GREENBERG (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,728 shares for an estimated $7,498,397 .

. TIMOTHY ALAN BOROUGHS (Executive Vice President*) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,748 shares for an estimated $4,367,248 .

. JOSEPH F WAYLAND (Executive Vice President and*) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,869,600

GEORGE F. OHSIEK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $491,086.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 864 institutional investors add shares of $CB stock to their portfolio, and 768 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/14, 01/24.

on 02/14, 01/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CB forecast page.

$CB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $323.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jimmy Bhullar from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $294.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Joshua Shanker from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 10/10/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.