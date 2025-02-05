Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $BXP Sells 12,379 Shares

Hilary J. Spann, the Executive Vice President of $BXP, sold 12,379 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $891,535. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,271 shares of this class of $BXP stock.
$BXP Insider Trading Activity
$BXP insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND A RITCHEY (Senior EVP) sold 21,835 shares for an estimated $1,621,224
- HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535
- PETER V OTTENI (Executive Vice President) sold 4,785 shares for an estimated $351,420
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BXP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $BXP stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,105,600 shares (+1810.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,956,576
- INVESCO LTD. removed 579,359 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,615,225
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 540,806 shares (+2699.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,513,250
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 469,331 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,762,372
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 410,511 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,029,715
- STATE STREET CORP added 386,032 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,060,134
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 384,514 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,937,996
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.