Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $BXP Sells 12,379 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 10:01 am EST

Hilary J. Spann, the Executive Vice President of $BXP, sold 12,379 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $891,535. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,271 shares of this class of $BXP stock.

$BXP Insider Trading Activity

$BXP insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAYMOND A RITCHEY (Senior EVP) sold 21,835 shares for an estimated $1,621,224
  • HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535
  • PETER V OTTENI (Executive Vice President) sold 4,785 shares for an estimated $351,420

$BXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $BXP stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,105,600 shares (+1810.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,956,576
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 579,359 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,615,225
  • HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 540,806 shares (+2699.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,513,250
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 469,331 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,762,372
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 410,511 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,029,715
  • STATE STREET CORP added 386,032 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,060,134
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 384,514 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,937,996

