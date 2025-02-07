Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $BPOP Sells 9,600 Shares

GILBERTO MONZON, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $BPOP, sold 9,600 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $984,682. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,170 shares of this class of $BPOP stock.

$BPOP Insider Trading Activity

$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676

EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198

LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969

CAMILLE BURCKHART (Executive Vice President) sold 5,917 shares for an estimated $577,499

BEATRIZ CASTELLVI (EVP & Chief Security Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $347,060

ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $178,315

$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

