Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $BPOP Sells 9,600 Shares

GILBERTO MONZON, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $BPOP, sold 9,600 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $984,682. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,170 shares of this class of $BPOP stock.
$BPOP Insider Trading Activity
$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676
- EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198
- LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969
- CAMILLE BURCKHART (Executive Vice President) sold 5,917 shares for an estimated $577,499
- BEATRIZ CASTELLVI (EVP & Chief Security Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $347,060
- ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $178,315
$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 399,780 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,085,940
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 341,198 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,211,923
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 339,585 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,050,187
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 329,162 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,005,073
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 320,686 shares (+1008.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,155,185
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 306,193 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,701,972
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 291,706 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,249,360
