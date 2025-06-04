Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $BPOP Sells 7,000 Shares

Camille Burckhart, the Executive Vice President of $BPOP, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $728,980. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,381 shares of this class of $BPOP stock.

$BPOP Insider Trading Activity

$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676

EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198

LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969

GILBERTO MONZON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $984,682

ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,213

$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BPOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPOP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.