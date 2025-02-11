Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $BANF Sells 5,000 Shares

DARRYL SCHMIDT, the Executive Vice President of $BANF, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $610,315. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,564 shares of this class of $BANF stock.

$BANF Insider Trading Activity

$BANF insiders have traded $BANF stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 75 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM SCOTT MARTIN (Director) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 87,405 shares for an estimated $10,687,308 .

. STREET BANKING PARTNERS LP MAIN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $9,678,796 .

. LESLIE JEANNINE RAINBOLT has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $9,678,796 .

. DAVID E RAINBOLT (Executive & Director) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $9,678,791 .

. DENNIS JAY HANNAH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,543 shares for an estimated $1,334,573 .

. F FORD DRUMMOND (Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,192,778 .

. DARRYL SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $610,315

DENNIS L BRAND (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $506,000

RANDY FORAKER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $321,295 .

. DAVE R LOPEZ (Director) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $102,128

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BANF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $BANF stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.