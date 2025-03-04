News & Insights

Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $ABT Sells 791 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 07:48 pm EST

Mary K Moreland, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $ABT, sold 791 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $109,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,583 shares of this class of $ABT stock.

$ABT Insider Trading Activity

$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 427,067 shares for an estimated $53,928,418.
  • HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 347,209 shares for an estimated $42,766,602.
  • DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
  • LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,644 shares for an estimated $336,819
  • MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
  • JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 589 shares for an estimated $80,751.

$ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,241 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

