Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $ABT Sells 791 Shares

Mary K Moreland, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $ABT, sold 791 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $109,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,583 shares of this class of $ABT stock.

$ABT Insider Trading Activity

$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 427,067 shares for an estimated $53,928,418 .

. HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 347,209 shares for an estimated $42,766,602 .

. DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573

LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,644 shares for an estimated $336,819

MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292

JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 589 shares for an estimated $80,751.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,241 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.