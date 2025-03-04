Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $ABT Sells 791 Shares

Mary K Moreland, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of $ABT, sold 791 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $109,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,583 shares of this class of $ABT stock.
$ABT Insider Trading Activity
$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 427,067 shares for an estimated $53,928,418.
- HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 347,209 shares for an estimated $42,766,602.
- DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
- LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,644 shares for an estimated $336,819
- MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
- JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 589 shares for an estimated $80,751.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ABT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,241 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,379,093 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,649,209
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 6,628,310 shares (+383.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $749,728,144
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,262,503 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $708,351,714
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,506,784 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,872,338
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,894,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $330,012,205
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,727,869 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,549,262
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,515,118 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,484,996
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ABT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/28 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/08, 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.