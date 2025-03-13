Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $EFSI Sells 447 Shares

MARIANNE SCHMIDT, the EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $EFSI, sold 447 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $14,442. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,235 shares of this class of $EFSI stock.
$EFSI Insider Trading Activity
$EFSI insiders have traded $EFSI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT M HAMBERGER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $160,000
- CARY R CLAYTOR purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $100,000
- BRANDON CRAIG LOREY (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,343 shares for an estimated $74,976
- TODD A BRAITHWAITE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 1,249 shares for an estimated $39,968
- THOMAS T GILPIN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $32,000
- JOHN R MILLESON purchased 781 shares for an estimated $24,992
- MARIANNE SCHMIDT (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 31 shares for an estimated $992 and 1 sale selling 447 shares for an estimated $14,442.
- TATIANA C MATTHEWS purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- AARON M POFFINBERGER (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- JOSEPH T ZMITROVICH (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- DOUGLAS CLAY RINKER purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- EDWARD III HILL purchased 300 shares for an estimated $9,600
- NICHOLAS PETER SMITH (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 156 shares for an estimated $4,992
- KALEY ANN CROSEN (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- JAMES S II GEORGE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- KATHLEEN J CHAPPELL (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- ROBERT W JR SMALLEY purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- JOHN D JR STOKELY purchased 78 shares for an estimated $2,496
- DEBRA L PURRINGTON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 62 shares for an estimated $1,984
- KATHLEEN S CROSON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 31 shares for an estimated $992
- MARY BRUCE GLAIZE purchased 31 shares for an estimated $992
