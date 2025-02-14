Insider Sale: Executive Co-Chairman of $HLNE Sells 10,255 Shares

Hartley R. Rogers, the Executive Co-Chairman of $HLNE, sold 10,255 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,630,545. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $HLNE stock.
$HLNE Insider Trading Activity
$HLNE insiders have traded $HLNE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARTLEY R. ROGERS (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 10,255 shares for an estimated $1,630,545
- JUAN DELGADO-MOREIRA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) purchased 525 shares for an estimated $105,950
$HLNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $HLNE stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 863,326 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,815,414
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 633,132 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,613,097
- INVESCO LTD. added 388,019 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,446,212
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 381,496 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,480,482
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 275,282 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,755,500
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 271,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,695,657
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 262,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,141,754
