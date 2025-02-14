Insider Sale: Executive Co-Chairman of $HLNE Sells 10,255 Shares

Hartley R. Rogers, the Executive Co-Chairman of $HLNE, sold 10,255 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,630,545. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $HLNE stock.

$HLNE Insider Trading Activity

$HLNE insiders have traded $HLNE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARTLEY R. ROGERS (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 10,255 shares for an estimated $1,630,545

JUAN DELGADO-MOREIRA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) purchased 525 shares for an estimated $105,950

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HLNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $HLNE stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.