Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $WLFC Sells 307 Shares

CHARLES F IV WILLIS, the Executive Chairman of $WLFC, sold 307 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $42,520. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 987,046 shares of this class of $WLFC stock.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 20,700 shares for an estimated $3,576,053 .

. CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,737,458 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,697,899 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $755,944.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

