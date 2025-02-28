Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $UVE Sells 20,000 Shares

SEAN P DOWNES, the Executive Chairman of $UVE, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $441,578. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 990,200 shares of this class of $UVE stock.

$UVE Insider Trading Activity

$UVE insiders have traded $UVE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN P DOWNES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,064 shares for an estimated $2,659,181 .

. JON SPRINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,032,132.

$UVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $UVE stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

