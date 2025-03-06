Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $SPIR Sells 78,933 Shares

Peter Platzer, the Executive Chairman of $SPIR, sold 78,933 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $790,719. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,761,424 shares of this class of $SPIR stock.

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 247,184 shares for an estimated $2,832,147 .

. THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,571 shares for an estimated $462,368 .

. LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397 .

. BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,677 shares for an estimated $310,085.

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

