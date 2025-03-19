Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $SPIR Sells 27,564 Shares

Peter Platzer, the Executive Chairman of $SPIR, sold 27,564 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $236,223. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,615,902 shares of this class of $SPIR stock.

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 326,039 shares for an estimated $3,627,827 .

. THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,571 shares for an estimated $462,368 .

. LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397 .

. BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,677 shares for an estimated $310,085.

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPIR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Positive" rating on 11/14/2024

$SPIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPIR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SPIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $20.0 on 11/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

