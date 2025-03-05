Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $SEIC Sells 19,405 Shares

ALFRED P JR WEST, the Executive Chairman of $SEIC, sold 19,405 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,543,667. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,181,696 shares of this class of $SEIC stock.

$SEIC Insider Trading Activity

$SEIC insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 461,135 shares for an estimated $37,489,850 .

. MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,656,159 .

. PHILIP MCCABE (EVP - Head of Investment Mgmt) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $797,055

RYAN HICKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $749,000

CARL GUARINO sold 7,564 shares for an estimated $573,124

WILLIAM DORAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $409,000

MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950

CARMEN ROMEO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $398,200

$SEIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $SEIC stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.