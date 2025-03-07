Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $SEIC Sells 1,372 Shares

ALFRED P JR WEST, the Executive Chairman of $SEIC, sold 1,372 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $104,656. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,078,708 shares of this class of $SEIC stock.
$SEIC Insider Trading Activity
$SEIC insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 462,507 shares for an estimated $37,594,506.
- MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,656,159.
- PHILIP MCCABE (EVP - Head of Investment Mgmt) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $797,055
- RYAN HICKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $749,000
- CARL GUARINO sold 7,564 shares for an estimated $573,124
- WILLIAM DORAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $409,000
- MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950
- CARMEN ROMEO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $398,200
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SEIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $SEIC stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 1,351,040 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,433,779
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 819,875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,727,151
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 470,144 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,777,477
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 468,603 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,650,375
- NORGES BANK added 438,540 shares (+305.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,170,779
- FMR LLC added 348,112 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,712,277
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 323,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,701,745
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.