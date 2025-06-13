Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $PFS Sells 55,668 Shares

CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN, the Executive Chairman of $PFS, sold 55,668 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $949,974. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 601,050 shares of this class of $PFS stock.

$PFS Insider Trading Activity

$PFS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 55,668 shares for an estimated $949,974

GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729

$PFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $PFS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

