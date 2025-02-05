Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of $OSIS Sells 20,000 Shares

DEEPAK CHOPRA, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of $OSIS, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $3,871,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 384,478 shares of this class of $OSIS stock.

$OSIS Insider Trading Activity

$OSIS insiders have traded $OSIS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEEPAK CHOPRA (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $19,866,450 .

. ALAN I EDRICK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,988 .

. GERALD M CHIZEVER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,701 shares for an estimated $1,240,486 .

. MANOOCHER M ALIABADI (PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $763,384 .

. JAMES B HAWKINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $365,240

PAUL KEITH MORBEN (PRES., OSI ELECTRONICS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,262 shares for an estimated $191,460 .

. WILLIAM FRANCIS JR BALLHAUS sold 675 shares for an estimated $122,600

$OSIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $OSIS stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

