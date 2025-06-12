Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $OFLX Sells 972 Shares

Kevin R Hoben, the Executive Chairman of $OFLX, sold 972 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $30,666. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 898,533 shares of this class of $OFLX stock.

$OFLX Insider Trading Activity

$OFLX insiders have traded $OFLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R HOBEN (Executive Chairman) sold 972 shares for an estimated $30,666

EDWIN B. MORAN (President) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,860

$OFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OFLX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

