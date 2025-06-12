Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $OFLX Sells 972 Shares

Kevin R Hoben, the Executive Chairman of $OFLX, sold 972 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $30,666. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 898,533 shares of this class of $OFLX stock.
$OFLX Insider Trading Activity
$OFLX insiders have traded $OFLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN R HOBEN (Executive Chairman) sold 972 shares for an estimated $30,666
- EDWIN B. MORAN (President) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,860
$OFLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OFLX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 120,038 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,174,921
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 101,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,514,658
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 69,255 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,408,688
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 67,772 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,357,110
- MORGAN STANLEY added 32,803 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,140,888
- CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 26,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $933,321
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 19,612 shares (+152.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $682,105
