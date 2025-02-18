Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of $NKE Sells 110,000 Shares

MARK G PARKER, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of $NKE, sold 110,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $8,011,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 896,632 shares of this class of $NKE stock.

$NKE Insider Trading Activity

$NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214,922 shares for an estimated $15,824,943 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

$NKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 811 institutional investors add shares of $NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/20.

on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to on 09/20. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 09/11.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.