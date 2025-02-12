Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $MTH Sells 11,000 Shares

STEVEN J HILTON, the Executive Chairman of $MTH, sold 11,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $819,610. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 800,192 shares of this class of $MTH stock.

$MTH Insider Trading Activity

$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . R. ODELL MICHAEL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.