Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $MTH Sells 11,000 Shares

STEVEN J HILTON, the Executive Chairman of $MTH, sold 11,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $819,610. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 800,192 shares of this class of $MTH stock.
$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610.
- R. ODELL MICHAEL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000
$MTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 966,318 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,319,517
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 584,634 shares (+2199.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,964,200
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 561,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,146,510
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 541,242 shares (+2179.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,992,496
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 523,811 shares (-64.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $107,417,921
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 473,313 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,062,296
- MORGAN STANLEY added 330,834 shares (+90.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,844,128
