Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $MORN Sells 20 Shares

Joseph D Mansueto, the Executive Chairman of $MORN, sold 20 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $5,640. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,029,186 shares of this class of $MORN stock.

$MORN Insider Trading Activity

$MORN insiders have traded $MORN stock on the open market 173 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 173 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MANSUETO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 166 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $82,297,551 .

. JASON DUBINSKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,223 shares for an estimated $1,137,347 .

. WILLIAM M LYONS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $486,270.

$MORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $MORN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MORN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MORN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/08/2024

