Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $MORN Sells 1,244 Shares

Joseph D Mansueto, the Executive Chairman of $MORN, sold 1,244 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $408,342. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,146,425 shares of this class of $MORN stock.

$MORN Insider Trading Activity

$MORN insiders have traded $MORN stock on the open market 181 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 181 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MANSUETO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 173 sales selling 244,026 shares for an estimated $80,006,238 .

. JASON DUBINSKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,223 shares for an estimated $1,137,347 .

. WILLIAM M LYONS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $719,970.

$MORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $MORN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

