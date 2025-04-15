Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $JBL Sells 5,137 Shares

MARK T MONDELLO, the Executive Chairman of $JBL, sold 5,137 shares of the company on 04-11-2025 for an estimated $683,683. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,730,192 shares of this class of $JBL stock.

$JBL Insider Trading Activity

$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,520,096 .

. MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,631,152 .

. FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 11,755 shares for an estimated $1,430,698

FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,283 shares for an estimated $1,122,979 .

. CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,541 .

. STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750

MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,651 shares for an estimated $454,196 .

. KRISTINE MELACHRINO (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $446,002

ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

$JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

