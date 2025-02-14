Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $HBT Sells 10,000 Shares

FRED L DRAKE, the Executive Chairman of $HBT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $251,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,825 shares of this class of $HBT stock.
$HBT Insider Trading Activity
$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062.
- ROGER A BAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $223,300.
- PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160
$HBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 324,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,111,127
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 57,299 shares (+464.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,254,848
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 54,141 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,185,687
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 45,857 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,004,268
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 32,900 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,510
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 32,146 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $703,997
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 29,200 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $639,480
