Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $HBT Sells 10,000 Shares

FRED L DRAKE, the Executive Chairman of $HBT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $251,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,825 shares of this class of $HBT stock.

$HBT Insider Trading Activity

$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062 .

. ROGER A BAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $223,300 .

. PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160

$HBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

