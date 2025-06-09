Stocks
GBFH

Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $GBFH Sells 13,609 Shares

June 09, 2025 — 07:46 pm EDT

EDWARD MICHAEL NIGRO, the Executive Chairman of $GBFH, sold 13,609 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $531,713. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 633,869 shares of this class of $GBFH stock.

$GBFH Insider Trading Activity

$GBFH insiders have traded $GBFH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES WILLIAM JR. GRIEGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,200,875.
  • ALFRED LEE FINLEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,417 shares for an estimated $1,365,431.
  • EDWARD MICHAEL NIGRO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,179,158.

$GBFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $GBFH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

