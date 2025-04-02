Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $CNA Sells 6,250 Shares

Dino Robusto, the Executive Chairman of $CNA, sold 6,250 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $319,125. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 718,088 shares of this class of $CNA stock.
$CNA Insider Trading Activity
$CNA insiders have traded $CNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS WORMAN (EVP & Head of Underwriting) sold 22,973 shares for an estimated $1,119,933
- DANIEL PAUL FRANZETTI (EVP & CAO) sold 12,991 shares for an estimated $637,338
- DINO ROBUSTO (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 3,896 shares for an estimated $185,573 and 1 sale selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $319,125.
$CNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $CNA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 1,134,443 shares (-80.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,873,007
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 567,926 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,470,580
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 468,058 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,639,965
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 288,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,951,987
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 249,346 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,060,866
- UBS GROUP AG added 209,723 shares (+187.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,144,301
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 186,653 shares (+229.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,028,405
