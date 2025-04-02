Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $CNA Sells 6,250 Shares

Dino Robusto, the Executive Chairman of $CNA, sold 6,250 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $319,125. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 718,088 shares of this class of $CNA stock.

$CNA Insider Trading Activity

$CNA insiders have traded $CNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS WORMAN (EVP & Head of Underwriting) sold 22,973 shares for an estimated $1,119,933

DANIEL PAUL FRANZETTI (EVP & CAO) sold 12,991 shares for an estimated $637,338

DINO ROBUSTO (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 3,896 shares for an estimated $185,573 and 1 sale selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $319,125.

$CNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $CNA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

