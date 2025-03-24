Insider Sale: Executive Chairman / CEO of $MSGS Sells 2,976 Shares

JAMES LAWRENCE DOLAN, the Executive Chairman / CEO of $MSGS, sold 2,976 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $594,069. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 173,665 shares of this class of $MSGS stock.
$MSGS Insider Trading Activity
$MSGS insiders have traded $MSGS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 36,922 shares for an estimated $7,003,413.
- JAMES LAWRENCE DOLAN (Executive Chairman / CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,544 shares for an estimated $3,058,224.
$MSGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $MSGS stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 473,090 shares (+1854.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,766,951
- SEA CLIFF PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 124,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,945,655
- EMPIRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 115,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,120,203
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 100,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,999,064
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 74,159 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,736,203
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 73,592 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,326,269
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 73,529 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,594,024
$MSGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSGS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024
$MSGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSGS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $277.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $240.0 on 11/05/2024
- Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $314.0 on 11/01/2024
