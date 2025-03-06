Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $AVY Sells 8,068 Shares

Mitchell R Butier, the Executive Chairman of $AVY, sold 8,068 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,502,199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 316,300 shares of this class of $AVY stock.
$AVY Insider Trading Activity
$AVY insiders have traded $AVY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITCHELL R BUTIER (Executive Chairman) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $1,502,199
- NICHOLAS COLISTO (SVP & CIO) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $757,855
$AVY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $AVY stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP removed 737,966 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,095,577
- FMR LLC removed 361,534 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,653,857
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 345,470 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,647,801
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 250,359 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,849,679
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 247,423 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,300,265
- AMUNDI removed 236,780 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,308,641
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 215,646 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,353,835
