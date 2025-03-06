Insider Sale: Executive Chairman of $AVY Sells 8,068 Shares

Mitchell R Butier, the Executive Chairman of $AVY, sold 8,068 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,502,199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 316,300 shares of this class of $AVY stock.

$AVY Insider Trading Activity

$AVY insiders have traded $AVY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL R BUTIER (Executive Chairman) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $1,502,199

NICHOLAS COLISTO (SVP & CIO) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $757,855

$AVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $AVY stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

