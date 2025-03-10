Insider Sale: EXECUTIVE CHAIR of $SNPS Sells 15,705 Shares

GEUS AART DE, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of $SNPS, sold 15,705 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $6,979,652. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 116,671 shares of this class of $SNPS stock.

$SNPS Insider Trading Activity

$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 597 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 667 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 12/09, 09/24.

on 12/09, 09/24. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.