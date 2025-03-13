Insider Sale: Executive Chair of $FSUN Sells 1,025,450 Shares

MOLLIE H CARTER, the Executive Chair of $FSUN, sold 1,025,450 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $38,003,177. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,025,450 shares of this class of $FSUN stock.

$FSUN Insider Trading Activity

$FSUN insiders have traded $FSUN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOLLIE H CARTER (Executive Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177 and 1 sale selling 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $FSUN stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.