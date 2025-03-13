Insider Sale: Executive Chair of $FSUN Sells 1,025,450 Shares

MOLLIE H CARTER, the Executive Chair of $FSUN, sold 1,025,450 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $38,003,177. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,025,450 shares of this class of $FSUN stock.
$FSUN Insider Trading Activity
$FSUN insiders have traded $FSUN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOLLIE H CARTER (Executive Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177 and 1 sale selling 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177.
$FSUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $FSUN stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 468,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,743,400
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 325,035 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,017,651
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 207,774 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,321,348
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 118,242 shares (+1721.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,735,592
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 79,333 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,177,286
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 77,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,099,669
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 65,368 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,617,988
