Insider Sale: Executive Chair of $CARG Sells 2,292 Shares

Langley Steinert, the Executive Chair of $CARG, sold 2,292 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $71,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,917 shares of this class of $CARG stock.
$CARG Insider Trading Activity
$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 761,985 shares for an estimated $28,179,549.
- SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 265,044 shares for an estimated $9,413,020.
- ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,327 shares for an estimated $585,803.
- DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,191 shares for an estimated $467,743.
- JASON TREVISAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $354,099
- GREG M SCHWARTZ sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $311,190
- MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,495 shares for an estimated $102,857
$CARG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOXHAVEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,620,234 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,203,350
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,245,992 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,528,547
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 957,035 shares (+168.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,970,058
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 903,593 shares (+235.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,017,288
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 802,602 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,327,077
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 704,903 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,757,155
- NO STREET GP LP added 700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,578,000
