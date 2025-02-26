Insider Sale: Executive Chair of $CARG Sells 2,292 Shares

Langley Steinert, the Executive Chair of $CARG, sold 2,292 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $71,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,917 shares of this class of $CARG stock.

$CARG Insider Trading Activity

$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 761,985 shares for an estimated $28,179,549 .

. SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 265,044 shares for an estimated $9,413,020 .

. ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,327 shares for an estimated $585,803 .

. DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,191 shares for an estimated $467,743 .

. JASON TREVISAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $354,099

GREG M SCHWARTZ sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $311,190

MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,495 shares for an estimated $102,857

$CARG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

