Insider Sale: Executive Chair of $CARG Sells 20,640 Shares

Langley Steinert, the Executive Chair of $CARG, sold 20,640 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $655,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,055,847 shares of this class of $CARG stock.

$CARG Insider Trading Activity

$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 104 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 104 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 922,502 shares for an estimated $33,104,502 .

. SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 249,876 shares for an estimated $8,993,920 .

. ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,327 shares for an estimated $585,803 .

. DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,843 shares for an estimated $435,994 .

. JASON TREVISAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $354,099

ELISA PALAZZO (CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,973 shares for an estimated $126,857

MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,495 shares for an estimated $102,857

$CARG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CARG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CARG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

$CARG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CARG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Naved Khan from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Marvin Fong from BTIG set a target price of $35.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

