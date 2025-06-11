Insider Sale: Executive Chair of the Board of $TYL Sells 700 Shares

JOHN S JR MARR, the Executive Chair of the Board of $TYL, sold 700 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $399,836. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,283 shares of this class of $TYL stock.
$TYL Insider Trading Activity
$TYL insiders have traded $TYL stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN S JR MARR (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 21,875 shares for an estimated $12,718,550.
- BRIAN K MILLER (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 15,664 shares for an estimated $9,294,672.
- JEFFREY DAVID PUCKETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $5,172,528.
- H LYNN JR MOORE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $4,916,352.
- BRENDA A CLINE sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,443,537
- ABIGAIL MARSHALL DIAZ-PEDROSA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 375 shares for an estimated $215,100
- DANIEL M POPE sold 365 shares for an estimated $200,750
$TYL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of $TYL stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 307,620 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,385,996
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 297,728 shares (+2748.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,096,081
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 226,566 shares (+17308.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,723,206
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 189,972 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,447,821
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 188,083 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,349,575
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 154,210 shares (+111.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,656,151
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 152,490 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,656,161
$TYL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
$TYL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TYL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TYL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $655.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $600.0 on 06/03/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $700.0 on 04/25/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $695.0 on 04/25/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $615.0 on 01/07/2025
