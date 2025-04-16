Insider Sale: Executive Chair of the Board of $GTLB Sells 108,600 Shares

Sytse Sijbrandij, the Executive Chair of the Board of $GTLB, sold 108,600 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $4,655,682. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $GTLB stock.

$GTLB Insider Trading Activity

$GTLB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 700,663 shares for an estimated $40,716,693 .

. SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 696,600 shares for an estimated $40,645,174 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,404,200 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,666 shares for an estimated $2,892,246 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,079 shares for an estimated $2,389,324 .

. KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,591,715.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $GTLB stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GTLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.