Insider Sale: Executive Chair of $AMZN Sells 2,046,582 Shares

JEFFREY P BEZOS, the Executive Chair of $AMZN, sold 2,046,582 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $458,271,869. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 902,480,530 shares of this class of $AMZN stock.

$AMZN Insider Trading Activity

$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,299,371 shares for an estimated $1,402,547,531 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,732 shares for an estimated $13,374,022 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,703 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 37 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

$AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 39 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $238.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $250.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $248.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $305.0 on 05/06/2025

