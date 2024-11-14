Insider Sale: Executive Chair of Amazon (AMZN) Sells 39,538 Shares

JEFFREY P BEZOS, the Executive Chair of Amazon ($AMZN), sold 39,538 shares of the company on 11-13-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 911,119,894 shares of Amazon stock.

Amazon Insider Trading Activity

Amazon insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has traded it 34 times. They made 0 purchases and 34 sales, selling 25,000,000 shares.

JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 9,770 shares.

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares.

DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has traded it 19 times. They made 0 purchases and 19 sales, selling 51,202 shares.

DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 25,880 shares.

ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 41,568 shares.

MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 15,260 shares.

SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 6,491 shares.

BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 29,200 shares.

ADAM SELIPSKY (CEO Amazon Web Services) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 5,100 shares.

Amazon Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,648 institutional investors add shares of Amazon stock to their portfolio, and 1,877 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Amazon Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 10/31, 05/17 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 08/21.

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 07/05 and 0 sales.

Should I Buy $AMZN Stock?

The bull case for Amazon.com ($AMZN) hinges on its projected sales growth of 12.6% to $168 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, bolstered by strong performances across its North America Retail, International segments, and AWS. The company's strategic investments in high-margin businesses and the increasing popularity of Prime memberships, combined with enhanced customer value through promotions and fast shipping, are likely to drive profitability and expand its market share in eCommerce. Additionally, a notable 16% increase in website traffic during key shopping events reflects Amazon's ability to attract consumers effectively. Conversely, the bear case is concerned with a projected 6% decline in estimated EBIT for 2024, primarily due to lowered projections for AWS revenue, rising operational costs, and adverse foreign exchange impacts. Furthermore, diminished consumer interest in promotional events like Prime Big Deal Days suggests waning shopping momentum, while added risks such as liquidity concerns and vulnerability to economic fluctuations raise doubts about Amazon's short-term financial stability and stock performance.

Background on $AMZN Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (symbol: AMZN) is a multinational technology and e-commerce company based in Seattle, Washington. It is best known for its vast online marketplace, which offers millions of products, ranging from books and electronics to clothing and groceries, facilitating both retail and third-party seller transactions. In addition to e-commerce, Amazon provides various services including Amazon Prime, a subscription service that offers benefits like free shipping, streaming video and music. The company has expanded into cloud computing through Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides computing power and storage solutions to businesses globally. Additionally, Amazon is involved in artificial intelligence, consumer electronics (like the Kindle and Echo devices), and logistics, continuously innovating its offerings to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

