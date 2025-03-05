News & Insights

Stocks
VSH

Insider Sale: ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev of $VSH Sells 27,176 Shares

March 05, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

MARC ZANDMAN, the ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev of $VSH, sold 27,176 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $458,730. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,468 shares of this class of $VSH stock.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929.
  • JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795
  • MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.