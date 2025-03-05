Insider Sale: ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev of $VSH Sells 27,176 Shares

MARC ZANDMAN, the ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev of $VSH, sold 27,176 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $458,730. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,468 shares of this class of $VSH stock.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

