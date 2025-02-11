Insider Sale: Exec VP of $JNJ Sells 13,015 Shares

Joseph J Wolk, the Exec VP of $JNJ, sold 13,015 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $2,002,878. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $JNJ stock.

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 5,635 shares for an estimated $930,113

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,485 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,092 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

