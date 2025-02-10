Insider Sale: Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer of $CR Sells 2,293 Shares

Alejandro Alcala, the Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer of $CR, sold 2,293 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $392,010. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,963 shares of this class of $CR stock.
$CR Insider Trading Activity
$CR insiders have traded $CR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEJANDRO ALCALA (Exec. V.P. & Chief Op. Officer) sold 2,293 shares for an estimated $392,010
$CR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $CR stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 563,959 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,263,430
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 456,510 shares (+312.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,256,402
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 300,891 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,625,027
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 297,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,126,808
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 232,548 shares (+283.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,807,697
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 158,531 shares (+152.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,092,286
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 154,888 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,515,672
