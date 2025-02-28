Insider Sale: EXEC VP of $CAKE Sells 19,000 Shares

Matthew Eliot Clark, the EXEC VP of $CAKE, sold 19,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $1,016,602. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,856 shares of this class of $CAKE stock.

$CAKE Insider Trading Activity

$CAKE insiders have traded $CAKE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OVERTON (CHAIRMAN AND C.E.O.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 448,820 shares for an estimated $22,084,687 .

. MATTHEW ELIOT CLARK (EXEC VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,314 .

. KEITH CARANGO (PRESIDENT (SUBSIDIARY)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,095 shares for an estimated $653,236.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $CAKE stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.