Insider Sale: Exec VP of $APD Sells 2,089 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Brian Galovich, the Exec VP of $APD, sold 2,089 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $659,685. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,278 shares of this class of $APD stock.

$APD Insider Trading Activity

$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570
  • MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565
  • BRIAN GALOVICH (Exec VP, CIO) sold 2,089 shares for an estimated $659,685
  • FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896
  • AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215

$APD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $APD stock to their portfolio, and 815 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

