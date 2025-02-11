Insider Sale: Exec. VP of $ALEX Sells 700 Shares

MEREDITH J CHING, the Exec. VP of $ALEX, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $12,534. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 152,449 shares of this class of $ALEX stock.

$ALEX Insider Trading Activity

$ALEX insiders have traded $ALEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEREDITH J CHING (Exec. VP, External Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $51,451.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $ALEX stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.