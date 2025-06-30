Insider Sale: Exec Vice President of $POWL Sells 55 Shares

MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF, the Exec Vice President of $POWL, sold 55 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $11,925. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,900 shares of this class of $POWL stock.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,291,655 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 7,300 shares for an estimated $1,501,642.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

