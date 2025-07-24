Insider Sale: Exec. Vice President; CCO of $BSVN Sells 1,587 Shares

Jason E Estes, the Exec. Vice President; CCO of $BSVN, sold 1,587 shares of the company on 07-24-2025 for an estimated $75,382. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,253 shares of this class of $BSVN stock.

$BSVN Insider Trading Activity

$BSVN insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683

JASON E ESTES (Exec. Vice President; CCO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,332 shares for an estimated $160,319 .

. DOUGLAS A HAINES (Reg. Pres. of West. OK & KS) purchased 1,433 shares for an estimated $57,191

$BSVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $BSVN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BSVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

$BSVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BSVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $52.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025

