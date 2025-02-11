Insider Sale: Exec. Vice President and CFO of $CBSH Sells 13,493 Shares

CHARLES G KIM, the Exec. Vice President and CFO of $CBSH, sold 13,493 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $914,245. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,246 shares of this class of $CBSH stock.

$CBSH Insider Trading Activity

$CBSH insiders have traded $CBSH stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W KEMPER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,208 shares for an estimated $2,410,171 .

. JOHN W KEMPER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,544 shares for an estimated $1,931,792 .

. KEVIN G BARTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,674 shares for an estimated $1,831,205 .

. CHARLES G KIM (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 13,493 shares for an estimated $914,245

JOHN K HANDY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,897 shares for an estimated $592,155 .

. PATRICIA R KELLERHALS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,919 shares for an estimated $464,680 .

. DAVID L. ROLLER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,238 shares for an estimated $291,344 .

. RICHARD W HEISE (Senior Vice President) sold 1,640 shares for an estimated $120,293

PAULA S PETERSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 1,462 shares for an estimated $106,718

DAVID L ORF (Exec. Vice President & CCO) sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $70,693

DOUGLAS D NEFF (Senior Vice President) sold 888 shares for an estimated $64,023

PAUL A STEINER (Controller) sold 803 shares for an estimated $58,161

DERRICK BROOKS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 241 shares for an estimated $16,149 .

. KIM L JAKOVICH (Senior Vice President) sold 193 shares for an estimated $14,014

$CBSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $CBSH stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

