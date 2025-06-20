Insider Sale: Exec. Chairman of $VRSN Sells 500 Shares

D JAMES BIDZOS, the Exec. Chairman of $VRSN, sold 500 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $140,283. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 540,271 shares of this class of $VRSN stock.

$VRSN Insider Trading Activity

$VRSN insiders have traded $VRSN stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 29 purchases buying 239,955 shares for an estimated $48,225,574 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. D JAMES BIDZOS (Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $7,577,051 .

. DANNY R MCPHERSON (EVP - Technology & CSO) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,030

KATHLEEN A COTE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $690,000

THOMAS C INDELICARTO (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,004 shares for an estimated $560,989 .

. JOHN CALYS (SVP, Cont., Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 847 shares for an estimated $216,378 .

. YEHUDA ARI BUCHALTER sold 600 shares for an estimated $170,274

JAMIE S GORELICK purchased 60 shares for an estimated $16,050

COURTNEY D ARMSTRONG purchased 14 shares for an estimated $3,968

$VRSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 389 institutional investors add shares of $VRSN stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRSN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$VRSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

